Cocaine, fentanyl seized; 7 facing drug trafficking charges: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
The Regina Police Service said its drug unit executed search warrants in the 1200 block of N Galloway Street, 4200 block of Castle Road, 1900 block of Reynolds Street and the 200 block of Smith Street, on March 4.
Officers seized approximately 420 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl, $21,000 in currency, along with multiple cell phones, digital scales and other “evidence to support drug trafficking.”
As a result of the investigation, three men from Alberta and four men from Ontario have been jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Additionally, three of the men were also charged for failing to comply with a release order.
One man was remanded into custody, while the remaining accused are scheduled to make their first court appearance on April 20.
-
IIO investigating after death of woman in Fort St. John, B.C.B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in the province's north after she allegedly failed to stop for police officers concerned for her safety.
-
School fee dispute hits Calgary Islamic SchoolA group of Calgary parents say they have been hit with school fees for their children that they don't agree with and want an explanation before they pay.
-
Website promises updates on English Bay barge deconstructionAlmost four months after a massive barge crashed onto the Vancouver shoreline, there's still no timeline for its removal – but there is a dedicated website for updates.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.