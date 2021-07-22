7 new COVID-19 cases across Middlesex-London Thursday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
It's also reporting three new infections involving the highly contagious Delata variant, with a total of 73.
The region's cumulative total now sits at 12,720. The death roll remains at 229, with 12,438 resolved cases.
The MLHU is now accepting walk-ins with no appointment necessary for those wanting first and second doses of the vaccine at all of its mass vaccination clinics and various pop up clinics.
Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 185 new infections, the highest provincial total in two weeks, along with seven new deaths.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
Elgin-Oxford – zero new, 17 active, 3,932 total, 3,831 resolved, 84 deaths, 863 variants
Grey-Bruce – 15 new, 147 active, 2,026 total, 1,860 resolved, 16 deaths
Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, ten active, 2,725 total, 2,661 resolved, 48 deaths
Huron-Perth – two new, 13 active, 1,931 total, 1,861 resolved, 57 deaths, 342 variants
Sarnia-Lambton – one new, four active, 3,633 total, 3,562 resolved, 67 deaths, 675 variants
