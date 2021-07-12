7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, 58.4% of adults fully vaccinated

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths since July 9th. One case was reported on July 10, two cases were reported on July 11 and four cases were reported July 12.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,845 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,386 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are community acquired

1 case is close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

There are four Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,986 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: