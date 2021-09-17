7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases

Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The deaths were located in the Far North East (one), North West (two), North Central (one), Saskatoon (two) and Central West (one) zones. One death was in the 20-39 age group, one was in the 40-59 age group, two were in there 60-79 age group and three were 80 years or older.

Saskatchewan has reported 637 deaths related to COVID-19 to date.

The province also reported 472 new cases on Friday. Of the new cases, 383 are in unvaccinated people, while 25 are partially vaccinated and 64 are fully vaccinated.

Ninety-one new cases are in the 0-11 age group. Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 223 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 50 patients in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (16), Far North East (26), North West (60), North Central (27), North East (23), Saskatoon (80), Central West (nine), Central East (24), Regina (54), South West (27), South Central (34) and South East (46) zones. An additional 46 new cases have pending residence information.

There are 4,234 cases currently considered active. Saskatoon continues to lead the province with 1,021 active cases. The north zone is also experiencing high active case counts, with 611 in the North West and 585 in the North Central. Regina sits at 291 as of Friday.

The seven day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 444, or 36.9 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers administered 3,287 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday – bringing the province’s total to 1,511,313 doses. There are 714,081 residents fully vaccinated.

SHA SLOWING MEDICAL PROCEDURES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA) Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide Friday.

The SHA said the move is the result of "rapidly escalating" COVID-19 pressures on hospitals in Saskatchewan.

The directive asks health care teams to focus on COVID-19 care while continuing to support emergency and cancer procedures and treatments deemed urgent in the next six weeks.

PROVINCE-WIDE MASK MANDATE IN EFFECT

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced an indoor masking mandate will come into effect on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.

In a video posted to Facebook Thursday morning, Moe said the fourth wave is "being driven almost entirely" by unvaccinated people.

Moe said a proof-of-vaccination policy will be implemented beginning Oct. 1 with the "interim" indoor masking measure likely lifted later in the month