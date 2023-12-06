7 new record highs set in Alberta amid balmy December weather
Though we're just two weeks away from the first official day of winter, seven communities in Alberta set new weather records on Tuesday thanks to the balmy temperatures.
Of the places that broke records, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says Taber had the hottest daytime high with 17.2 C.
The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Dec. 5, according to ECCC:
Bow Island
- New record of 18.6 C
- Old record of 12.8 C set in 1962
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Crowsnest
- New record of 9.5 C
- Old record of 8 C set in 1987
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Esther
- New record of 12.1 C
- Old record of 10.5 C set in 1988
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of 7.9 C
- Old record of 6.8 C set in 2000
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Milk River
- New record of 16.6 C
- Old record of 9.6 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre Area
- New record of 15.5 C
- Old record of 6.7 C set in 1999
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
- New record of 17.2 C
- Old record of 13 C set in 1988
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Waterton Park
- New record of 14.3 C
- Old record of 12.5 C set in 2020
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976