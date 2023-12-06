7 new record highs set in Alberta amid balmy December weather

Though we're just two weeks away from the first official day of winter, seven communities in Alberta set new weather records on Tuesday thanks to the balmy temperatures.

Of the places that broke records, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says Taber had the hottest daytime high with 17.2 C.

The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on Dec. 5, according to ECCC:

Bow Island

New record of 18.6 C

Old record of 12.8 C set in 1962

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Crowsnest

New record of 9.5 C

Old record of 8 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Esther

New record of 12.1 C

Old record of 10.5 C set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Hendrickson Creek

New record of 7.9 C

Old record of 6.8 C set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Milk River

New record of 16.6 C

Old record of 9.6 C set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre Area

New record of 15.5 C

Old record of 6.7 C set in 1999

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 17.2 C

Old record of 13 C set in 1988

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Waterton Park