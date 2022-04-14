7 pandemic deaths reported in Island Health in weekly COVID-19 update
Seven people died with COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region last week, according to the province's latest pandemic update.
Between April 3 and April 9, 23 people died with the illness in B.C., including the deaths that occurred in Island Health.
As of April 9, 3,036 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 250 in Island Health.
Health officials note that they've changed the way the report pandemic deaths. Previously, public health staff would confirm a death was caused by COVID-19 before reporting it. Now, anyone who dies within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19 is recorded as a pandemic death.
Health officials will determine if the death truly was from COVID-19 at a later date, once the cause of death is determined by B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency.
HOSPITALIZATIONS AND CASES
There are currently 364 people in hospital with COVID-19 across B.C., including 36 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
On Vancouver Island, 47 people are in hospital with the illness, including three patients receiving critical care.
