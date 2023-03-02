7 people escape northeast Calgary house fire, but 5 pets are dead

The Calgary Fire Department says seven people managed to safely get out of a burning home on Wednesday night but unfortunately a number of pets died.

Officials say crews were called to the 100 block of Berkley Rise N.E. for reports of a fire and found smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two-storey detached home.

All of the occupants of the home were able to get out prior to the arrival of firefighters, but while crews were conducting a search after the fire was out, they discovered a number of pets, including a dog and four cats, that had died.

The home was significantly damaged in the fire, officials say.

"The fire caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home and all occupants will be displaced," the CFD said in a release. "AHS assessed some of the residents, there were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters on scene."

Officials say the fire began in a basement bedroom, but the investigation is still ongoing.