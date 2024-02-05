iHeartRadio

7 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: paramedics


Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.

Police say the incident happened at Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive, east of McLaughlin Rd., just after 5 p.m.

The injuries of the seven victims, one of whom is a child, range in severity from minor to moderate, paramedics confirmed. None are considered life-threatening, they said.

The intersection of Sandalwood and Van Kirk was temporarily currently closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.  

