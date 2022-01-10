7 puppies found living in 'deplorable' conditions with no food or water in Vancouver trailer

The BC SPCA is asking for the public's help after seven puppies were found living in "deplorable" conditions in a trailer near Glen Drive in Vancouver.

In a news release Monday, the animal welfare organization said the puppies were part of an emergency seizure.

"The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water," said manager of BC SPCA's Vancouver branch Jodi Dunlop in a news release.

"When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home."

Dunlop added that all seven puppies were taken to the vet, where they were found to be underweight and full of parasites.

Two of the puppies were worse off, requiring emergency medical care.

"They were dehydrated, weren't eating and anemic," said Dunlop.

Both of the puppies received 48 hours of emergency care, where they were given ultrasounds and underwent blood tests.

Dunlop said one of the puppies will require repeat blood work and the others will need ongoing care.

"All of the puppies will need vaccines, and other veterinary treatments, including deworming, and spaying and neutering," said Dunlop.

"These little pups are adorable. Once they are all feeling better, they are going to make great family members."

Anyone looking to help the puppies, is asked to visit the BC SPCA website.