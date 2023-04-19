7 puppies rescued from structure fire in Surrey, crews say 'mom dog' is safe too

Seven puppies were rescued from a structure fire in North Surrey Wednesday morning and local firefighters have photos to prove it.

Surrey Firefighters Local 1271 posted pictures of the adorable aftermath on Instagram, writing “No rest for your Surrey Firefighters.”

“Early this morning, crews in North Surrey rescued seven puppies from a structure fire,” reads the caption. “Solid work!”

A post shared by Surrey Fire Fighters Local1271 (@surreyfirefighters)

Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service, said crews got a call about a miscellaneous fire shortly before 7 a.m. and sent out a firetruck and four members to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they could see smoke from an out building,” McRobbie told CTV News.

He says the structure was some sort of barn or shed, and that there was “medium” smoke and flames.

“When they opened the door, the mom dog ran out first,” said McRobbie. “As they located the seed of the fire, that’s when they found the puppies.”

He says crews made a request that the animals be taken to the veterinarian, since they had been exposed to a significant amount of smoke.

McRobbie says there was no one on the property, and its unclear if the pups are owned by anyone.

The cause of the fire is also unknown and the crew that responded did not note where the puppies were taken, if anywhere.

CTV News has reached out the BC SPCA branch in Surrey, and will update this article if a response is received.