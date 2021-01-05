Seven recent flights either originating or landing in Saskatoon have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board, according to the Saskatchewan government.
The province says anyone who was on board the following flights to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14-day period after the date of their flight:
- Flair Airlines F8513 Saskatoon to Vancouver December 31, 2020 Rows 8-14
- Air Canada AC8628 Saskatoon to Toronto December 27, 2020 Rows 13-19
- Air Canada AC8620 Toronto to Saskatoon December 26, 2020 Info unavailable
- Air Canada AC8617 Toronto to Saskatoon December 26, 2020 Rows 15-22
- Air Canada/Jazz AC8737 Saskatoon to Vancouver December 23, 2020 Rows 17-23
- Air Canada/Jazz AC8574 Vancouver to Saskatoon December 21, 2020 Rows 17-23
- Air Canada AC8617 Toronto to Saskatoon December 20, 2020 Rows 9-15