7 'unsafe' limos, party buses taken off road in traffic blitz: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are recommending thousands of dollars in fines following a weekend traffic safety blitz targeting unsafe limousines and party buses.

Officers say they examined a total of eight vehicles, including three party buses and five limousines on Friday and Saturday night. All but one of them was taken out of service after they identified major safety concerns.

"We always encourage people to plan a ride home when they go out to celebrate, and we trust that people operating limos and party buses will do everything they can to keep people safe," says Sgt. Steve Addison, in a news release.

"Sadly, many of the vehicles inspected were in appalling shape or were being driven in a dangerous way."

In one case, police pulled over a party bus that was filled with minors and had no chaperone.

"Officers found 27 teenagers crammed inside a party bus with a dance floor. The bus had been hired to take the teens downtown for a 17-year-old's birthday party," says Addison.

"VPD officers are now recommending 27 counts of failing to provide a chaperone for passengers under 19, allowing open liquor in a vehicle, and operating with too many passengers."

Police say other safety concerns ranged from inoperable emergency exists and broken seatbelts to missing emergency brakes.

In another case, officers discovered seats that were being propped up by a two-inch piece of wood.

“Everyone using the road gets put in danger when vehicle operators cut corners or flout safety regulations,” adds Addison. “Sadly, people who paid good money to have a safe night out were forced to find another way home.”