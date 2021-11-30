7 vehicles hit in Monday hit-and-run crash on Macleod Trail: police

Calgary police say charges are pending against a man who crashed a stolen minivan on Macleod Trail on Monday after hitting multiple vehicles.

According to police, the minivan was stolen from the 7500 block of Macleod Trail South at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly drove off along southbound Macleod Trail, hitting at least seven vehicles but not stopping.

Police said as the suspect continued southbound on Macleod Trail he hit a car turning left from northbound Macleod Trail onto Southport Road S.E.

The minivan struck the traffic island and rolled, before hitting two large street signs and coming to a stop.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, police said his condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

He was the only person transported to hospital; other victims were assessed on the scene by paramedics but hadsuffered only had minor injuries.

Police said speed is being considered a factor in the collision, and charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and hitand run are pending against the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the suspect's erratic driving or who may have dash cam footage to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.