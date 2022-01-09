7-year-old from Delta, B.C. successfully lobbies for crosswalk after little brother's close call

A young girl in Delta, B.C. has proven that age is just a number when it comes to creating change in your community.

Arianna Dieleman was just six years old when her younger brother was almost struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue in the fall of 2020.

It happened on the stretch of the road that sits between Lions Park and Trenant Park Square Shopping Mall, a busy crossing spot for pedestrians.

"I asked my grandma can I do anything about it, and she suggested a petition for a crosswalk," Dieleman said.

After receiving several signatures from neighbours, it was time to pen a letter to city hall.

“Dear town council, I think we need a crosswalk by Lions Park to the stores, there’s lot's of people there and it is a busy road and it's hard to see around the corner, Arianna Dieleman,” it read.

"We get letters and petitions all the time as a council, it’s pretty unusual to get one from a six year old," said Delta City Councillor, Dylan Krugar.

A letter from an unusual source, but one Krugar says certainly had merit.

"We referred this letter to our transportation technical committee, they studied the issue, and said ‘Yes there is a need here, there is a safety concern,’" Krugar said.

Council approved the crosswalk shortly after, and this past December, installation was completed.

"It makes me feel proud and confident, now I know I can do things that I didn't have the courage to do before," said Dieleman, who will turn eight on Tuesday.

"I know it inspired us here at Delta council and I hope it inspires other young people to get involved," Krugar said.

"2040 I'll be voting Arianna for mayor."