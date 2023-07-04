7-year-old girl seriously injured in dog attack
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A seven-year-old girl is in hospital following a dog attack over the weekend, EMS said.
Officials told CTV News the youngster was at a home in Bridlewood at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when she was attacked by a number of dogs.
She was taken to hospital in serious condition after suffering what EMS say are "multiple traumatic injuries."
The animals were seized.
