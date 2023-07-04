iHeartRadio

7-year-old girl seriously injured in dog attack


image.jpg

A seven-year-old girl is in hospital following a dog attack over the weekend, EMS said.

Officials told CTV News the youngster was at a home in Bridlewood at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when she was attacked by a number of dogs.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition after suffering what EMS say are "multiple traumatic injuries."

The animals were seized.

