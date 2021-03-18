Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who they say struck a seven-year-old in midtown Toronto and then fled the scene.
It happened at Cleveland Street and Manor Road, near Bayview and Eglinton avenues, just before 3:30 p.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle initially stopped following the collision and then fled.
The seven-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury, according to paramedics.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle or the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.
