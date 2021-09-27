7-year-old Sask. girl safely located after overnight search
A missing seven-year-old girl has been found safe following a search that stretched late into the night.
Volunteers, police and firefighters sprung into action after the girl was reported missing on Ochapowace First Nation just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
The girl, who is non-verbal, was believed to have left her home on foot, according to an RCMP news release.
In a Facebook update, Whitewood Fire Department said as of midnight the search continued.
The girl had been reported safe by 5 a.m., according to the department.
The Indian Head, Moosomin, and Esterhazy RCMP detachments searched for the girl, along with RCMP police dog services, the Whitewood Fire Department and community members.
The Saskatoon Police Service's plane, equipped with an infrared camera, and the Kahkewistahaw Fire Department also aided in the search.
An RCMP aerial drone team also helped look for the girl.
