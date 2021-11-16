7-year-old Woodstock boy organizes toy drive in memory of his late cousin

Nearly six months after he lost his cousin to cancer, a seven-year-old Woodstock boy has organized a toy drive to help other sick kids.

Nolan Petch was grief-stricken when his four-year-old cousin Hunter Weston of Ingersoll, died late in May.

Hunter’s battle with terminal cancer sparked a community-wide ‘Paint the Town Gold’ campaign. It was Hunter's favourite colour.

Nolan’s mother Tarnya Petch says he had planned to celebrate his birthday with Hunter by his side. Sadly, Nolan’s party coincided with Hunter’s decline.

“That was the weekend that Hunter got very terminal and he ended up not being able to get out and travel. So Nolan told Hunter that it was OK, that we would do something for his birthday.”

And even with Hunter’s passing, young Nolan is keeping his promise.This Sunday, Nov. 21, Nolan, along with Hunter’s parents Sarah Brown and Jay Weston, will host an 18-day toy drive.

It will take place at the Little Yoga Garden on Dundas Street in downtown Woodstock.

The toy drive in Hunter’s memory will collect toys for the Children’s Health Foundation in London. Tarnya says it's Nolan's effort to help other sick children.

“It’s his way of working through the things and talking about Hunter without being sad,” Tarnya explains. “It makes a memory of Hunter as the kind, fun and happy kid that he got to play with and spend his days with.”

Nolan, a young man of big heart but few words acknowledges he is grateful for all donations.

Coops Construction of Woodstock has already donated $2,500 for a toy shopping spree to begin the effort. It resulted in five shopping carts worth of toys, a solid start for Nolan’s campaign.

Donations will be accepted at Little Yoga Garden through Dec. 9. Numerous other businesses have also offered to collect. Starting next week, Starbucks in Woodstock and Ingersoll Paper Box in Ingersoll, are among them.

A Facebook page for the event also has links for those wishing to donate through other methods.

Tarnya says the support is greatly appreciated by Nolan and all who loved Hunter.

“Anybody who really knew him, they still have tears or pain and sadness as well. But there is joy in knowing his memory and his legacy can live on in kids that might need the extra cheerfulness that they might not get.”