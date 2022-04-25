7 youths charged in death of McNally High School student out on bail

All seven youths charged in the death of Karanveer Sahota are now out on bail.

Two of the teens charged appeared in court Monday morning, while the other five where granted bail last Friday.

Karanveer Sahota was attacked outside of McNally High School on April 8 and died of his injuries a week later.

An autopsy on Wednesday determined a stab wound to the chest was the cause of death.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service announced second-degree murder charges against a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, two 15-year-old males and two 14-year-old males.

The group was initially charged with attempted murder but the charges were upgraded after Sahota died.

The 17-year-old female was also charged with obstruction.

The lawyer for one of the youths accused said the crown is expected to seek adult sentences.

"I don't know that a decision has been made, but that's certainly the expectation," said Lionel Chartrand.

On Saturday, Sahota's cousins told CTV News they want the teens to be tried as adults, and argued the public deserves to know their identities.

"Just because they were 16 doesn't excuse their behaviour," Monica Binns said. "They were adults in that moment making conscious decisions."

"These murderers need to be punished as adults," Shivleen Sidhu said. "If they are not, this will be a grave injustice to Karan. It will be a grave injustice to Karan if their identities continue to be protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act."

Sahota's funeral was held on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa