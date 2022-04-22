7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack

Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.

Karanveer Sahota was attacked outside of McNally High School on April 8 and died of his injuries a week later.

An autopsy on Wednesday determined a stab wound to the chest was the cause of death.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service announced second-degree murder charges against a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, two 15-year-old males and two 14-year-old males.

The group was initially charged with attempted murder but the charges were upgraded after Sahota died.

The 17-year-old female was also charged with obstruction.

"The victim and suspects were known to each another and it is believed that this incident was an escalation of violence between two rival groups," EPS said in a release.