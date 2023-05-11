$70,000 in damages after Chatham-Kent crash

A Pain Court man is charged after a two-vehicle crash on Maple Line in Dover Township.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they say a man driving a pick-up truck westbound on Maple Line, rear-ended the car in front of him, causing the car to leave the road and hit a hydro pole.

According to police, the driver of the truck was treated at the scene by paramedics and the driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 60-year-old driver of the truck was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Total damage was estimated at $70,000.