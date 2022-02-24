$70 million residential development coming to Ridgetown, Ont.

Construction of a new $70 million residential development in Ridgetown is set to begin in late spring.

The 131 home ‘Highland Subdivision,’ consisting of single family homes was announced by Apollo Property Management and Clarke Developments Thursday.

“I think Ridgetown is a hidden gem with so much to offer and I truly believe it will grow and prosper,” Apollo Group of Companies president Fred Naclerio said in a news release. “Being a resident of Ridgetown I look forward to our community growing and prospering and welcome newcomers to enjoy what I’ve enjoyed living in Ridgetown.”

The new subdivision will be located on the east side of the community.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said Naclerio believes in the future of the region.

“Fred has been involved in the growth of Chatham Kent for two decades,” he said. “He is truly a community builder who believes in making a difference.”

Chatham-Kent Counc. Steve Pinsonneault called the development a major step forward.

“I’m really glad to see the community expanding,” he said. “East Kent is a hidden gem but it won’t stay that way. We have a lifestyle that is envied by many people who live in large urban centres. We have potential to grow and still keep our small-town feel.”

The development will be created in two phases with construction set to begin in late spring.