70 new COVID-19 cases in London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 30 cases Thursday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,200 cases and 254 related deaths (none new), with 14,635 cases resolved leaving 311 active.

There are now four cases of the Omicron variant identified in the region, and officials said Thursday that the cluster in the London region has expanded to 50 cases, and includes 18 families, seven schools, two child care centres and one church. In addition cases not linked to the cluster are under investigation.

The MLHU is reporting three 40 plus days this month, a daily high not seen since August and the seven-day moving average climbed to 37.6, up from 36.1 Wednesday, a high not seen since the tail of the third wave in late May.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19, one more in the last 24 hours, while there are fewer than five cases in either adult Critical Care or Children's Hospital. Eight staff have tested positive.

Outbreaks are active at Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Riverside Public School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School, West Oaks French Immersion Public School and Kidzone Day Care Centre.

While not all in outbreak, cases at Saint Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Marguerite d'Youville, St. Mary Choir, St. Nicholas, Princess Elizabeth P.S., Delaware P.S. and Kidzone are linked to the Omicron-associated cluster.

Outbreaks also continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall, which now has 17 associated cases, and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence that has five cases as of Thursday.

SWPH is reporting 30 new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties but no deaths. Currently, 10 patients are in hospital, with five in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 58, followed by Woodstock with 38 and Tillsonburg with 35.

There are active outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, which has grown to 16 cases, as well as schools including; St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg, Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer and South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

The MLHU, along with SWPH and Huron Perth Public Health have released new recommendations to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 30 new, 199 active, 5,609 total, 5,305 resolved, 105 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 47 active, 2,591 total, 2,517 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 106 active, 3,586 total, 3,415 resolved, 57 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 59 active, 2,627 total, 2,498 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 14 new, 60 active, 4,460 total, 4,322 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the highest daily case count since May.