iHeartRadio

70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,560 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,901 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 2 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 5 community outbreaks
  • 2 school outbreaks
12