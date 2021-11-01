70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over three days.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,560 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,901 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 2 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks
