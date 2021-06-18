70 per cent of Renfrew County adults receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is sharing "good news" about the COVID-19 situation in Renfrew County, as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations increase.

As of Thursday, 70 per cent of all Renfrew County residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 16 per cent of adults in Renfrew County have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County's acting medical officer of health says there is also good news about the COVID-19 situation, with less than 10 new cases reported per week over the past two weeks.

"The last time we saw numbers this low, was over four months ago in mid-February," states Dr. Robert Cushman.

"In addition to declining case numbers, vaccine rollout efforts in RCD have been in full swing. In fact, approximately 22,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in RCD in June so far."

The health unit says 90 per cent of Renfrew County residents aged 60 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 50 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds have received one dose.

"This 70 per cent uptake of first doses is a huge milestone for the residents of RCD," said Erin Vereyken, manager of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Renfrew County.

"RCDHU staff, along with all our partners have, and continue to work hard to ensure our community is protected through vaccination services. We are getting even closer to putting this pandemic in our rear-view mirror."