70 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents double vaccinated, 56 new COVID-19 cases
Windsor-Essex has reached another vaccination milestone with 70 per cent of eligible residents having both doses of the COVID-19 shot.
According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit 70.1 per cent residents 12 and older have both doses of the shot, while 77.7 per cent have at least one dose.
The WECHU is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- Nine cases are community acquired
- One case is outbreak related
- 32 cases are still under investigation
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,627 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 316 cases are currently active:
- 106 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 210 non-VOC cases are active
There have been 2,260 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.
WECHU says there are currently seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are five workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, one long-term retirement home is in outbreak and there is one community outbreak, the health unit says.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 294,667 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 28,814 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 265,853 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 560,520 doses have been administered to WEC residents