70 Saskatchewan residents receive the first Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals

The Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan awarded the first of thousands of medals in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Tuesday.

Seventy recipients were given the Platinum Jubilee medal to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

The commemorative medals are intended to honour the Queen’s commitment to service by paying tribute to those who do the same for their communities in Saskatchewan.

“It’s of tremendous significance to honour these folks who quite frankly aren’t looking to be honoured,” said Premier Scott Moe.

“They’re just doing what they do each and every day for their family and community, for their province and for their nation.”

The first of many medal ceremonies recognized residents for their contributions in a number of areas including sport, arts, public service, education, agriculture and health.

Solomon Ratt was recognized for his service to education and preserving the Cree language.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do that, to devote your time to service work to be able to help other people around you,” said Ratt, who has been teaching Cree at a university level since 1984.

Carol LaFayette-Boyd, 80, said it was an exciting honour to be recognized with the medal for her success in sport. She has broken 13 world records, most recently in July for the 200 metre race in the 80+ age category.

“What I would really like is for them to realize people of any age can do track and field,” she said.

“Come out and join us because it keeps you healthy.”

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s chief medical officer Dr. Susan Shaw both received the medal for their service to public health.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Regina police chief Evan Bray also received the medal.

Medal ceremonies will take place throughout the Platinum Jubilee year, which ends Feb. 5, 2023. During that time, 7,000 medals will be awarded in the province.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31.