70-year-old carpenter takes home $1M lottery win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A 70-year-old carpenter can perhaps start to think about retirement after winning a $1 million prize with the lottery.
Americo D'Arpino of Everett said he plays the lottery every week. "I work seven days a week, so everyone was happy for me," he said of his win.
The grandfather of two won in the June 11 Lotto Max draw with the ticket he purchased at Palgrave Variety on Regional Road 50 in Palgrave.
While D'Arpino didn't mention retiring any time soon, he did say he hopes to take a vacation. "I never go on vacations. Maybe I'll bring my grandkids too."
The newest millionaire said he would also help his family with his winnings.
