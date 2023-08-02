70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlord

A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.

On Aug.1, a man was evicted from his home on the 1200 block of 31A Street South. He allegedly proceeded to tell the landlord he had a gun.

Police were contacted and evacuated a second suite as a precaution.

An investigation revealed the evicted tenant had allegedly threatened to shoot two other tenants.

A police tactical unit took the man into custody without incident. Officers recovered a BB gun from the home.

Douglas Dwaine Courtoreille, 70, of Lethbridge, was charged with one count of uttering threats.

Courtoreille was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 14.