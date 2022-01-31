70-year-old man and his dog killed in Hamilton, Ont. hit-and-run
Hamilton police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man and his dog over the weekend.
The victim was crossing Lawrence Road near Cochrane Road with his three-year-old dog at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when both were struck by an eastbound vehicle, police say.
The dog succumbed to its injuries at the scene while the male was rushed to hospital, only to be pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Police say that the driver involved fled the scene following the collision and has not yet been located. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet and likely has damage to its front end, according to police.
“Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit,” a press release issued on Monday morning states.
Sunday’s incident marked Hamilton’s first traffic fatality of 2022.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.