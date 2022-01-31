70-year-old man and his dog killed in Hamilton, Ont. hit-and-run

Hamilton police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man and his dog over the weekend.

The victim was crossing Lawrence Road near Cochrane Road with his three-year-old dog at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when both were struck by an eastbound vehicle, police say.

The dog succumbed to its injuries at the scene while the male was rushed to hospital, only to be pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police say that the driver involved fled the scene following the collision and has not yet been located. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet and likely has damage to its front end, according to police.

“Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit,” a press release issued on Monday morning states.

Sunday’s incident marked Hamilton’s first traffic fatality of 2022.