70-year-old man arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Mississauga last month that left a 19-year-old woman dead.

Peel Regional Police announced Tuesday the arrest of the driver who allegedly fled the scene of the Oct. 13 collision at the intersection of Tomken and Britannia Roads.

Police said a woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a light-coloured, possibly grey, older-model SUV.

The driver allegedly left the intersection without stopping. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged hit-and-run driver, identified as 70-year-old Claude Martin of Brampton, was arrested on Monday following a lengthy investigation.

Martin has been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in January.

Police are reminding users to be alert and pay full attention while on the road due to the recent uptick in fatal pedestrian accidents.

“Motorists are asked to remain vigilant at intersections with pedestrian crossings. Pedestrians are asked to avoid crossing mid-block; and to cross at intersections and obey all traffic controls,” police said.