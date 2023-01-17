70-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Burlington woman
Halton police have charged a 70-year-old man in connection with the murder of a female victim at a home in Burlington last week.
Police were called to an apartment at 695 Regency Court at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 for a report of an unconscious woman.
Officers found a woman dead inside her home and took a 70-year-old man into custody in connection with the incident.
Police said at the time that the incident was isolated to the apartment and that there was no threat to public safety.
Investigators said Tuesday that the man who was taken into custody has now been charged with first-degree murder.
Police did not name the suspect or describe the relationship between the two. They said previously that they would not be releasing the name of the victim at the request of the family.
-
-
Slowing inflation rate hard to notice at grocery store check-outs: ConsumersWhile pleased to see inflation slowing, some shoppers still aren’t seeing any relief on their grocery bills.
-
P.E.I. pharmacare plan a test for national model: Federal health ministerPoliticians and officials filled a Cornwall, P.E.I., pharmacy Tuesday as the federal health minister announced 61 medications had been added to the list of drugs covered by P.E.I.’s. pharmacare since December.
-
Furry Friends opens its doors in honour of Betty White's birthdayWhile she may be gone, the legacy of Betty White is far from forgotten.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcoholNew guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training programBritish Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Pop-up dog parks coming to Edmonton this springThe City of Edmonton is looking to better use the city's green spaces by making more parks pet-friendly.
-
'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto schoolA student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMPMillions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.