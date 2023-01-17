70-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Burlington woman

Halton police have charged a 70-year-old man in connection with the murder of a female victim at a home in Burlington last week.

Police were called to an apartment at 695 Regency Court at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 for a report of an unconscious woman.

Officers found a woman dead inside her home and took a 70-year-old man into custody in connection with the incident.

Police said at the time that the incident was isolated to the apartment and that there was no threat to public safety.

Investigators said Tuesday that the man who was taken into custody has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not name the suspect or describe the relationship between the two. They said previously that they would not be releasing the name of the victim at the request of the family.