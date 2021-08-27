70-year-old N.B. man charged following investigation into images of child sexual abuse: RCMP

A 70-year-old man from Riverview, N.B. is facing child pornography related charges following an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

According to police, the investigation began in February 2019 after information was received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

On Dec. 17, 2020, police executed a search warrant at an apartment building in Riverview as part of the ongoing investigation. Police say a 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene and officers seized several electronic devices. The man was released from custody on an undertaking to police with strict conditions.

On March 15, 2021, Robert Patrick Conway was charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography. Conway is scheduled to return to Moncton Provincial Court in September.

"The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force," wrote police in a news release. "The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, and members from the Codiac Regional RCMP assisted with the ongoing investigation."