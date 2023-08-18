70-year-old N.B. man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 70-year-old New Brunswick man has died in a single-vehicle crash, RCMP say.

Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in Boundary Creek Thursday at 10:15 p.m., RCMP said in a statement Friday.

The driver died at the scene.

Police say the New Brunswick’s Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.