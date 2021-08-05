70-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in Oakville

A 70-year-old woman died Thursday evening after being struck by an SUV in Oakville, Halton police say.

Officers were called to the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate, south of Dundas Street West, before 8:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police say the woman was crossing Bronte Road when she was hit by a southbound black Cadillac SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.