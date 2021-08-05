70-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in Oakville
Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A 70-year-old woman died Thursday evening after being struck by an SUV in Oakville, Halton police say.
Officers were called to the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate, south of Dundas Street West, before 8:30 p.m. for a collision.
Police say the woman was crossing Bronte Road when she was hit by a southbound black Cadillac SUV.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.
-
Woman charged in shooting death of London, Ont. teenPolice have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont. woman in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva.
-
Firefighters battle wildfire near Chemainus, Vancouver IslandFirefighters are trying to contain a wildfire near Holyoak Creek, north of Duncan, on Friday morning.
-
Residents of Kingston, Barry's Bay win $1 million eachKerry Benford and Diana Hall of Kingston had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 22 draw.
-
97.1 per cent of Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people: public healthOnly 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.
-
Regina police investigating after weekend fire deemed arsonThe Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.
-
1st degree murder charges laid in connection to July homicide: policeFirst-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to the death of a Regina man in July, according to the Regina Police Service.
-
Delta variant cases double in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex medical health officer says the region is seeing a quick rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
-
MLHU reports rise in COVID-19 cases for third straight dayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row cases have risen.
-
RCMP probing fatal vehicle fire in Oakville, Man.Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating after a vehicle caught fire and the occupant died on Thursday. The incident happened on a road in the community of Oakville, Man., located about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg.