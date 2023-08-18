iHeartRadio

700 grams of cocaine, stolen vehicles seized in Barrie investigation


A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

A Barrie man faces several charges after a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Wednesday, Barrie police searched a south-end residence, where they recovered two stolen vehicles, over 700 grams of cocaine, several prescription pills and a large amount of money.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested for possessing property obtained by crime.  

