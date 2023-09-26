$700 worth of Pokemon cards stolen from a Guelph business: Police
Guelph police say they are investigating after a male stole more than $700 worth of Pokemon cards from a north-end business over the weekend.
Police were dispatched to the business on Woodlawn Road West on Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a male was seen placing sets of the popular trading cards into his backpack.
Police said staff tried to stop him from leaving the store but he pushed past them.
“A security guard grabbed the backpack but let go following a brief struggle,” said Guelph police in a news release.
The male is described as having tanned skin and black hair in a bun. Police said he was wearing a black puffy vest, black T-shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will sayThe Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrowMetrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.
-
New video shows motorcycles speeding along Hwy. 400 prior to crashPolice have released new video footage which shows several motorcycles speeding along Highway 400 moments prior to a crash involving one of the bikes.
-
RCMP seize machetes, knives, BB gun from Manitoba high school studentsThe Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Alexandra Bridge closing this week for work on Kiweki PointOne of Ottawa-Gatineau's interprovincial bridges will be closed this week for development work on the Ottawa side.
-
Funding for police, first responders promised by Manitoba ToriesManitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising money for police and first responders on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 election.
-
North Vancouver man, company pay $200K in insider trading settlement, BCSC saysA North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
-
B.C. set to reveal housing targets for 10 communities, including Vancouver and VictoriaB.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is set to release details Tuesday on the province's plan to achieve housing targets in 10 communities, including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops.
-
Calgary Flames whittle training camp roster down to 55As the team moves closer to the 2023-24 season, the Calgary Flames organization announced on Tuesday several moves within its training camp roster.