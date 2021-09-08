$700K worth of counterfeit merchandise seized from Wasaga Beach retailers: OPP

Police conducted a series of search warrants in Wasaga Beach and said officers seized roughly $700,000 worth of counterfeit items from retail stores along Beach Drive.

Huronia West OPP teamed up with the Canadian Anti-Counterfeiting Network, the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to carry out search warrants at the six beachfront stores on Sept. 3.

Police say officers seized clothing, watches, sunglasses and other items as part of the ongoing counterfeit merchandise investigation.

They say charges are pending.

Police ask anyone who knows of persons or property involved in this investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.