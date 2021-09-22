71 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Briercrest College

Briercrest College in Caronport reported a total of 71 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.

The college was declared an outbreak site by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Sept. 13.

According to the most recent update posted to the school's website on Monday, 61 of the students will have completed their isolation by Sunday.

Briercrest Christian Academy, the high school portion of the campus, has three active cases.

Vaccinations were not required to attend Briercrest according to its 2021 Re-Open Plan, but all faculty, staff and students had to receive a test. A mobile testing clinic on-campus on Sept. 7 that found eight positive results.

"Very quickly it expanded. So we don't know the origins exactly but it travelled rapidly -- just like it has across the province -- through our student body," said Briercrest College Dean and Provost Don Taylor said. "We thank the Lord that there are no hospitalizations related to COVID."

Close contacts of the cases "who volunteered the information that they received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine" were instructed to monitor for symptoms and isolate immediately and get tested should they appear. Those who volunteered that they recieved only one dose or no vaccine were instructed to isolate immediately and seek testing.

"We've not been tracking vaccination status, we've just been following the government mandates given to us," Taylor said.

Isolation accommodations were given to students who were unable to isolate on their own.

Masks are now required in all indoor public spaces on-campus, in line with the provincial public health order.

Councillor Jay Dunbar with the Village of Caronport said Briercrest has been in communication with the village and community about the situation, with information available on their website.

"Last year they had a couple instances and they managed it extremely well this year they’re being just as diligent," Dunbar said.

According to Briercrest, testing is being conducted weekly to get the number of active cases down to zero as soon as possible.