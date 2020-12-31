Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 71 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows there were 61 cases in the past 24 hours, with other cases added to previous day's totals.

That brings the number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease in the region to 5,899. Active cases dropped by 25 to 518 and 5,211 people have recovered from the disease. The number of deaths in the region remained unchanged at 165.

There are currently 33 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 12 people in the ICU.

There are 36 active outbreaks in the region, including a new one at a food and beverage service with three total cases.

There has also been a second outbreak declared at Franklin Public School. Another outbreak was declared at the school on Boxing Day.

The region's dashboard also lists two outbreaks at St. Dominic Savio Catholic School.

On Wednesday, officials added an outbreak at a food and beverage setting. The number of cases associated with that outbreak has grown to 42.

Ontario set another record for new cases on Thursday, reporting more than 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. In total, there were 3,328 cases reported in the province, for a total of 182,159 lab-confirmed cases to date.

The region won't update COVID-19 cases on New Year's Day.