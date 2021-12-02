71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one more death.
To date, 928 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the province.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (two), North West (11), North Central (five), North East (three), Saskatoon (13), Central East (12), Regina (eight), South West (one), South Central (two) and South East (10) zones.
Of the new cases, 46, or 64.8 per cent, were unvaccinated, while three were partially vaccinated and 22 were fully vaccinated.
There are currently 733 cases considered active in the province, following 72 more reported recoveries.
As of Thursday, 134 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 35 in intensive care. Of those patients, 90, or 67.2 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
An additional four patients are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 68, or 5.7 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,749,640 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 5,006 from Wednesday. There are 837,198 residents who are fully vaccinated.
