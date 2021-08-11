71-year-old man drowns in Severn Township
Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
The OPP say they are investigating the drowning of a man on MacLean Lake in Severn Township.
Police were called to the boat launch Aug. 9 around 11 a.m. following reports of a man who had gone for a swim and did not return.
Kayakers and boaters in the area tried unsuccessfully to help police locate the man. He was eventually discovered by one of the searchers and pulled to shore.
The 71-year-old Severn Township man was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not released his identity.
