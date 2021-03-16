A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to one year in jail, followed by two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges resulting from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

RCMP say the investigation began in February 2019 after receiving information from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On Oct. 2, 2019, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Saint John, N.B. As a result, police seized several electronic devices and a 69-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Brian Marshall, now 71, was sentenced on Friday in Saint John Provincial Court.

Marshall has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

Police say Marshall will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children, following his release from jail.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The RCMP's Digital Forensics Services Unit, the Saint John Police Force and the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre were also involved in this investigation.