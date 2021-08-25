71-year-old Oshawa man facing several sexual assault charges involving young men

A 71-year-old man from Oshawa is facing additional charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager between 2019 and 2020.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said that the male victim was working as a part-time employee at Uncle Marty’s Scrap Metal shop in Oshawa during that time.

On several occasions, police said, the 71-year-old man allegedly touched the employee inappropriately while he was operating a business vehicle and during work hours.

Martin White, of Erindale Crescent in Oshawa, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Those charges are in addition to the ones laid back on January 22, 2021, after White allegedly sexually assaulted another employee.

At that time, White was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Police said they are working to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.