71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash

A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said they were called to the scene in the area of Nafziger Road and Erbs Road around 11:45 a.m.

Investigators determined a GMC pickup was travelling south on Nafziger Road and crossed into the path of a Chevrolet SUV.

Police said the 71 year-old was driver of the SUV was trapped for some time and had to be extracted from the vehicle. She was taken by Ornge Air to a hospital in London.

A 72 year-old male passenger of the SUV and the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck were also taken to a local hospital.

Police said the extent of the injuries were not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say charges are pending.

The road is expected to be closed until 3 p.m.

