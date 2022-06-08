72% didn't report hate incidents during pandemic, B.C. public inquiry reveals

A public inquiry into hate incidents experienced by British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic revealed nearly three-quarters of respondents didn't report the incident they endured or witnessed.

An update into the inquiry – the first of its kind conducted by B.C.'s Human Rights Commissioner's Office – was released Wednesday, marking the end of the public feedback portion. A report is now being prepared, which will be released early next year.

The investigation was first announced last August by Commissioner Kasari Govender. More than 2,600 people participated in the public survey, Wednesday's update revealed, and 930 of the responses were from people who witnessed, experienced or were affected by hate incidents during the pandemic.

Of those 930, 72 per cent didn't report the incident they experience or witnessed, while 68 per cent said they didn't think reporting it would have made a difference, the commissioner said.

"Clearly, new strategies are needed to deal with the experience of hate incidents," Govender said in a news release.

"To address the rise of hate in our communities, people who experience hate need to feel that they have somewhere safe to turn to seek support, and we need mechanisms in place to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Without safe and credible responses and supports, we risk sending the message that hate is okay in our society and allowing it to flourish."

Findings from the survey also showed 38 per cent of respondents experienced or witnessed a hate incident for the very first time after the pandemic began in 2020. More than a third of those incidents reportedly happened on social media, while nearly half happened in an outdoor public place. Most of the perpetrators were strangers, respondents said.

Fifty-eight per cent of those who answered the survey said they felt there was a rise in hate incidents because people blamed certain groups for the pandemic. Three-quarters of respondents said the perpetrators were white and about two-thirds were men between the ages of 25 and 65.

"I am grateful to all those who shared their stories. I want to assure you that your voice has been heard and the information you shared with us will be very valuable as I prepare my report with recommendations," Govender said.

"The experiences of hate in our communities is at the heart of this work."

While the inquiry is an official review that will include recommendations, it is not legally binding and government is not obligated to implement the recommendations.