No jail time for Surrey senior convicted of online child luring
A 72-year-old Surrey man convicted of online child luring will not serve any jail time but will be bound by strict conditions, according to authorities.
Sant Mangat pleaded guilty to one count of "telecommunicate to lure a child under 16" last month, according to the BC RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.
He received a 15-month conditional sentence to be followed by 12 months of probation, according to the unit. Details of the conditions he must abide by were not provided, but Mounties say they include limits on his access to the internet and to children under 16.
The investigation was launched in March of 2020 and Mangat was arrested in December of 2021, police say.
"This conviction is a direct result of the work of our specialized ICE investigators who identified a possible online predator communicating with someone whom they believed to be a youth online," Const. Katherine Bizier said in the media release.
"Our investigators work on a daily basis to identify, pursue, and disrupt offenders of these crimes targeting children."
The judge's reasons for sentencing are not publicly available online.
-
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: policeA central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGOAs more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
-
22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base hosts mental health expo for military personnel22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held a mental health expo Wednesday afternoon for crew members who are always busy keeping their eyes on the skies.
-
'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever homeRoxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Former NDP cabinet minister calling it quitsA former high-profile B.C. cabinet minister is leaving politics – announcing her departure in the legislature Wednesday – while also calling it too partisan and dysfunctional.
-
Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullyingSeveral events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.
-
Edmonton couple part of kidney donation chain helping change livesAn Edmonton woman and her boyfriend have paired up to start a chain reaction of kidney donations.
-
Youth creates a film to share a message about bullying16-year-old Jayden Gould is a student at Kirkland Lake District Composite School and produced a film about the impact cyber bullying has on young people for a school project. It's called 'Inferior.'
-
New nursing programs coming to New BrunswickNew Brunswick is hoping to bring in two new nursing programs. The provincial government has granted conditional approval to Beal University in Bangor, Maine, and Oulton College in Moncton, N.B., to deliver bachelor of science nursing programs.