72-year old driver killed in Clarence-Rockland crash

Police are investigating a collision between a car and a pickup truck in the City of Clarence-Rockland on Oct. 26.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on County Road 17 just before 2:30 p.m. after an eastbound car struck a pickup truck.

A 72-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old pickup truck driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

County Road 17 was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.