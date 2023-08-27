72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
Police said officers responded on Friday around 10:15 a.m. to the 200 block of 9th Street for reports of a shooting.
According to police, an ongoing dispute involving family members resulted in the 72-year-old shooting a 55-year-old in the head with the flare gun.
The 55-year-old Hanover man was transported to the Hanover and District Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a flare gun was recovered at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.
This is an isolated incident with no threats to public safety, police said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).
-
Suspect sought following failed armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., are looking to the public for help finding an armed robbery suspect. Though it seems this time, the victim got the better of his attacker.
-
New beds, transit routes aimed at addressing housing shortage at Cape Breton UniversityCape Breton University, which spent much of 2022 and 2023 dealing with a housing shortage and huge student population growth, will start the 2023 fall semester with 111 new beds in the MacDonald Residence on campus, as well as extended bus routes outside of Sydney.
-
Fundraiser provides school supplies for students in Simcoe CountyTo help kids kick off the new school year, the Glowing Hearts Charity fundraiser Stuff the Bus is back again.
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits mooseThere was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court ordersA violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
-
B.C.'s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change realityProducers in B.C. are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires in the province. But what they do know is that extreme weather-related events have been intensifying in recent years - and many farmers are growing increasingly anxious.
-
‘The minster was aware of what we are doing’: St. Thomas’ affordable housing plans making noise across OntarioSt. Thomas, Ont. is quickly making a name for itself when it comes to provincial leaders.
-
Sudbury suspect charged with making ‘countless’ 911 calls to Sault policeA 55-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with making thousands of non-emergency 911 calls to Sault police.
-
Kitchener Panthers on the cusp of playoff eliminationA double-header at Jack Couch Park on Sunday did not go in the Kitchener Panthers’ favour, and the team is now on the cusp of elimination from the Intercountry Baseball League (IBL) playoffs.