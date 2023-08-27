72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder

Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.

Police said officers responded on Friday around 10:15 a.m. to the 200 block of 9th Street for reports of a shooting.

According to police, an ongoing dispute involving family members resulted in the 72-year-old shooting a 55-year-old in the head with the flare gun.

The 55-year-old Hanover man was transported to the Hanover and District Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a flare gun was recovered at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is an isolated incident with no threats to public safety, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).