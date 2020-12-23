A 72-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has died following a five-vehicle collision in Moncton on Tuesday morning.

RCMP say at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, emergency crews responded to a report of a five-vehicle collision on Mountain Road.

A 72-year-old man was transported to hospital where he later died. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Police believe the collision occurred when the 72-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and collided with several other vehicles before hitting a power pole. Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency prior to the collisions.

The investigation into the man's exact cause of death is ongoing.